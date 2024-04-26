Champions League winner may have wish to become Man United manager granted

Man United look increasingly likely to sack their manager Erik ten Hag at the end of the season and it is being reported that Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is among the top two candidates for the role at Old Trafford.

The German coach is set to leave the Bundesliga giants at the end of the season following an underwhelming spell at the Allianz Arena, although it could end on a massive high if the German club win the Champions League.

This would leave the former Chelsea coach as a free agent and it has been reported by many outlets, such as Christian Falk, that Tuchel wants the Man United job.

Football Insider are reporting that Tuchel and Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi are the two top contenders for the manager’s job at Old Trafford should Man United decide to part ways with Ten Hag.

The report states that it’s increasingly likely the Dutchman will head out of the exit door at Old Trafford before next season due to the poor campaign that has unfolded over the past few months.

Thomas Tuchel is what the current Man United squad need

Tuchel would be a great choice to give the Man United job to as he is a big name that will command the respect of the dressing room. The German is also a tough and feisty character, who will not be walked over like many of United’s recent managers have been by the current group of players.

The 50-year-old did a great job with Chelsea the last time he was in the Premier League as he helped the London club to their second Champions League trophy as well as winning the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

It remains to be seen if Man United sack Ten Hag at the end of the season and Tuchel amongst other managers will be waiting patiently to see if the Old Trafford hotseat becomes available.