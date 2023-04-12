Video: Rio Ferdinand’s outrageous pick for Ballon d’Or ahead of Messi

Given that he almost single-handedly drove Argentina to a World Cup win in Qatar, only a fool would bet against Lionel Messi winning another Ballon d’Or later this year, but BT Sport pundit, Rio Ferdinand, has done exactly that.
The former Man United centre-back, in answering a question from fellow pundit, Joe Cole, suggested that he did believe that if Manchester City won either the Premier League or Champions League Erling Haaland would deserve the Ballon d’Or instead of La Pulga.
Goals certainly win games, but they can’t be the only criteria to be crowned with such a prestigious prize…
"If City win the #UCL and the league, should Haaland be given the Ballon d'Or?"
What do you think…? ?
?? @mrjakehumphrey | @rioferdy5 | #UCLTonight pic.twitter.com/PskXj04LgA
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2023