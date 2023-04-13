Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar is expected to make a final offer for Manchester United before Friday 28th April’s bidding deadline.

The Glazer family, who announced plans to sell Manchester United back in November, are said to want a third round of bidding according to Sky Sports News and per Kaveh Solhekol, Sheikh Jassim of Qatar is expected to make a final approach to buy 100% of the club before the deadline in a fortnight’s time.

Solhekol goes on to say that Sheikh Jassim is “fully committed” to his bid for a full stake in the Manchester club, which is valued by the Glazers at £6billion.

The Qataris are set to have competition in their bid to buy the club, with INEOS CEO Jim Ratcliffe – who came close to buying Chelsea last year – also set to test the waters before the deadline.

It promises to be an interesting next month or so, by the end of which United fans will be that bit closer to knowing who their new owners are likely to be.