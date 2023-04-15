‘This guy is the real deal’ – Tim Sherwood’s surprise choice for new Chelsea manager

Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, has got a huge decision to make at the end of the season in terms of who he should hire as the new first-team manager, and Tim Sherwood has urged the club to go for someone who he says is ‘the real deal.’

His recent hire of Frank Lampard has done nothing for his credibility given that the Blues former midfielder has lost all three games that he’s been in charge of since being handed the manager’s role on a temporary basis.

If Boehly’s knee-jerk reaction in getting rid of Graham Potter was because he didn’t think the former Brighton man had it in him to go further in the Champions League, it’s backfired because there’s doesn’t appear to be too much likelihood that Chelsea will overturn a quarter final first-leg deficit against Real Madrid.

Against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, the west Londoners were comprehensively outplayed on their own patch, and that’s led Sherwood to suggest that Chelsea go all out to get Roberto De Zerbi in the hot-seat.

“That man in your picture there, I don’t know what Chelsea are waiting for,” HITC quote him as saying on Premier League Productions.

“They need a manager, just go and get him. I don’t want to sell Brighton’s manager again. The only reason why Chelsea might not go for him is that Graham Potter has let them down.

“But this guy is the real deal. He is the real deal manager. They got £21 million for the other manager and he wasn’t any good.”

It isn’t the worst shout in the world, but after seeing what happened to Potter after he made the trip from the south coast to the capital, De Zerbi may think twice.

Particularly if he’s working for a scatter gun operator such as Boehly.

Given how well his side are doing compared to Chelsea too, it would surely be a step down for him at this stage.