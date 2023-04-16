Video: Antony puts Man United ahead vs Nottingham Forest after great save from Navas

Man United have taken the lead against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground thanks to a goal from Antony.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been the better of the two teams in the opening 30 minutes and it didn’t take long after that point for the deadlock to be broken.

That happened when Bruno Fernandes played Martial through with a beautiful pass and the French star’s shot was impressively saved by Keylor Navas. Following that up was Antony and the winger tapped into an empty net to score his tenth goal of the season.

GOAL! Nottingham Forest 0-1 Man Utd ? Manchester United finally make their dominance count thanks to a goal from Antony