Video: Antony was not happy with Ten Hag request, player needed to be calmed down by Marcus Rashford

Man United secured a historic win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday and although Antony played a big role, the Brazilian had to be calmed down by Marcus Rashford after Erik ten Hag’s request to play in defence.

The match at Old Trafford turned to chaos at times, with Bruno Fernandes playing in defence and Harry Maguire up front during periods of the match.

During extra time, Ten Hag asked Antony to cover at left-back and the winger was not happy, making a mind-blown gesture.

The Brazilian needed to be calmed down by Marcus Rashford and he would certainly have been happy with how everything played out in the end.

Watch: Antony couldn’t believe Ten Hag asked him to play at left-back