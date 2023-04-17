Major update to Chelsea manager search as Blues’ legal team discuss compensation fees

There’s been a major update as Chelsea continue their search for a new manager, with Julian Nagelsmann holding face to face talks with the Blues for the first time.

The German tactician was recently sacked by Bayern Munich, though he is technically still contracted to them, with Chelsea’s legal team supposedly contacting their equivalents at Bayern to discuss how much it would cost in compensation to get him out of his contract with the Bundesliga giants.

See below for further details from Sky Sports News as it sounds like Chelsea are majorly stepping up their pursuit of Nagelsmann, though it remains to be seen if further talks will be held with other candidates…

Chelsea officials have met Julian Nagelsmann face-to-face for the first time, as the club progresses its search for a new manager ?? pic.twitter.com/cmKnqPRK7R — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 17, 2023

Fabrizio Romano has also commented on Chelsea’s race to appoint a new manager, saying on his YouTube channel via his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside that former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique also remains a leading candidate.

Nagelsmann has an impressive CV as well, though, so Chelsea could do a lot worse than try to swoop for him as soon as possible.