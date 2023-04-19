Arsenal could move for Liverpool midfield target if they fail to land Declan Rice

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
The future of Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch is being heavily discussed over the last week as there is strong interest in the midfielder from the Premier League. 

The 20-year-old has played just 711 minutes since moving from Ajax last summer and is rightly not happy about his situation at the Bundesliga club.

Liverpool have been the team linked the most to the Dutch star over the last week but according to 90min, Arsenal will make a move for the Bayern midfielder should they fail to land their number one transfer target Declan Rice during the upcoming transfer window.

It was reported by Sky Sports this week that the Dutch star is enthusiastic about a potential move to Anfield, with Liverpool having made a strong pitch to the player’s camp to sign him during the upcoming window.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg followed this report by confirming the interest of Arsenal and Liverpool but stated that the Dutch star is not for sale in the summer, as Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich’s hierarchy are said to all believe in him, therefore, the Bavarian club will not listen to offers.

It remains to be seen if one of the two clubs test the German giants with an offer but the official line, for now, is that Gravenberch is not for sale.

