Arsenal injury news: Gunners won’t rule out star returning to face Manchester City

There’s some potentially encouraging Arsenal injury news emerging ahead of some crucial games coming up in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners have suffered since the injury to key defender William Saliba, but it seems the club are now not ruling out the prospect of the Frenchman returning to take on Manchester City in what could be a crucial title-decider at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal take on Southampton this Friday, and football.london report that Saliba is not expected to make it back for that game, though the club are assessing him on a daily basis and won’t rule out a return against City.

If Arsenal can get Saliba back to full fitness for the game away to City, it could have a major say on the direction of this season’s title, so all fans and staff will be keeping everything crossed that this comeback can happen.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be heavy favourites to beat relegation strugglers Southampton this Friday, so there seems little point in risking Saliba for that game.

Rob Holding may start again in defence, or we may see Arteta try something different after some unconvincing defensive performances, with right-back Ben White also an option to fill in in the centre.