Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has spoken ahead of the Seagulls’ important FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday.

Looking to book their place in the prestigious cup competition’s final at Wembley, Brighton will be hoping to take advantage of the Red Devils’ recent faltering form which saw them crash out of the Europa League after suffering a 5-2 (on aggregate) defeat at the hands of Sevilla on Thursday night.

However, after speaking to reporters ahead of this weekend’s game, De Zerbi has reaffirmed that he is adamant Erik Ten Hag’s United remain a force to be reckoned with.

“For sure Sevilla played a great, great game [against Man United],” De Zerbi told reporters on Friday.

“Sevilla, like United, is a big team in Europe. […] I think the best solution is to be focused in ourselves, what we can do and what we have to do to win the game.

“[…] Man United is one of the best teams in the UK but I think we are deserving to play this type of game in this competition.”