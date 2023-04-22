Julian Nagelsmann shares his nine-word response to latest Chelsea rumours

Chelsea are looking to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Graham Potter at the end of the season.

The Blues backed the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager significantly and with new signings, but he failed to get the best out of his squad and Chelsea had to part ways with the 47-year-old.

The Blues have put Frank Lampard in charge on an interim basis until the end of the season and they are set to bring in a more permanent solution in the summer.

They have been linked with a move for the German manager Julian Nagelsmann, who was recently sacked by Bayern Munich.

The 35-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising young managers in world football and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Chelsea.

The Blues have talented young players at their disposal and Nagelsmann could be the ideal manager to nurture them into established stars. His high-intensity attacking football would’ve been a good fit for the players at the club as well.

However, there are now rumours that the German manager has chosen to pull out of the race to become Chelsea’s next manager.

Julian Nagelsmann when asked on talks collapsed with Chelsea for head coach job: “To cancel something, you have to commit to something”, told Sky Sport DE. ??? It’s definitely over between Nagelsmann & #CFC — different views on crucial points. ? More: https://t.co/A8H4D7CRVj pic.twitter.com/nvyLmIbdkN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 21, 2023

Reacting to the rumours, Julian Nagelsmann has now revealed to Sky Germany that he never committed to the project at Chelsea and therefore the question of him pulling out of the race is irrelevant.

He said: “To cancel something, you have to commit to something”.

The Blues have been linked with managers like Mauricio Pochettino as well, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to bring in the Argentine at the end of the season.