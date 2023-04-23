Arsenal unlikely to pursue deal to sign £55m Barcelona star

Arsenal are unlikely to invest a lot of money into a player who plays in the same position as Bukayo Saka.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who believes the Gunners will not reignite their interest in the Brazilian winger despite previously trying to sign him.

Raphinha, 26, was the centre of a transfer tug-o-war when he left Leeds United last summer. Although ending up securing his dream move to Barcelona, both Chelsea and Arsenal were believed to have made offers for him.

Fast forward 12 months and Raphinha’s time in Catalonia hasn’t quite gone to plan. Forced to play a backup role to Ousmane Dembele, who is clearly Xavi’s preferred right-sided winger, Raphinha finds his future uncertain due to his desire to play more regularly, as well as the club’s need to comply with Financial Fair Play.

Consequently, the South American is facing another important summer and could return to the Premier League.

Arsenal transfer news: What is the latest on Raphinha?

However, when it comes to the possibility of Arsenal entering the race for his signature, Jones is not convinced due to his hefty price tag.

“The stories about him leaving pop up consistently, and there is uncertainty over what happens with him in the summer,” he told GiveMeSport.

“He doesn’t want to leave. I am pretty certain of that. But if Barcelona are going to raise funds for summer spending, he is a candidate for that.

“The next step, though, is to address what his market is. Arsenal tried to sign him, and we will have to gauge whether they would be interested in going back down that path. Another wide forward to bulk up the squad for when they are also in the Champions League is one of the noises I’m hearing – I am just a little sceptical about whether they would invest this heavily in a player to compete with Bukayo Saka.

“I think it is more likely they look for someone a bracket down from Raphinha, given he signed for £55m, and they will look to make more than that on him now.”

During his first season at the Nou Camp, Raphinha, who has four years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 18 goals in 41 matches, in all competitions.