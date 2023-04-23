Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a number of managers recently including the former Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann.

The 35-year-old is currently out of a job after being sacked by the German club and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Apparently, Tottenham are keen on bringing him in as the replacement for Antonio Conte, but the German manager initially turned down the approach.

Now a report from SportBILD claims that Nagelsmann is very tempted to take over at the North London club, and the only reason he turned down their initial approach was because he wanted a little break.

Apparently, the 35-year-old would be open to taking over at Tottenham next season.

Tottenham need to bring in a top-quality manager at the end of the season and Nagelsmann could prove to be an exciting addition. The 35-year-old’s attacking brand of football could be a major hit at the North London club.

Furthermore, Tottenham have a squad suited to attacking football, and Antonio Conte was heavily criticised for his cautious approach during his time at the club.

The German is undoubtedly one of the most talented young managers in Europe in football, and he could be the ideal man to rebuild Spurs into a competitive side.

Given the fact that he is without a job right now, he would be an inexpensive addition as well.

If Tottenham can support him properly in the transfer market in the summer, there is no reason why they cannot challenge under his management next season.