Manchester United will travel to North London to play fellow top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur at 8:15 pm.

A victory tonight would see the Red Devils go nine points clear of Spurs with two games in hand still to play before the season ends.

In their last match, Man United played in an FA Cup semi-final against Brighton & Hove Albion, with 90 minutes played and 30 minutes of extra time, the two sides couldn’t be separated. Man United when win 7-6 in the penality shootout and have progressed to the FA Cup final.

There was uncertainty around the availability of Bruno Fernandes for the league clash tonight, but it appears as if the midfielder will be travelling with the squad.

Despite this recent revelation, we believe that he will not be present in the starting eleven and will likely be replaced by Marcel Sabitzer.

In addition, Wout Weghourst leads the line in our predicted eleven over Anthony Martial…