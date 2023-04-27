Arsenal legend and Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has claimed that their title chances are ‘nailed-on impossible’ following their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta’s side have played two games more than City, but the gap between them is only a two-point margin. Pep Guardiola’s men have won their last seven league matches and haven’t lost in England’s top flight since February.

The Gunners on the other hand haven’t picked up three points since they beat Leeds United at the start of the month in a 4-1 victory.

Merson spoke to Sky Sports about the clash between City and Arsenal and he believes that the North London club won’t be able to win the league title this season.

He stated, “Phenomenal [Man City], head and shoulders above everybody. I said it before, Arsenal had to take their chances, you might never get in this position again and looking at a Man City I mean there’s no way Arsenal are finishing above Man City next season.

“You just don’t realise how close they come this season. That’s it, it’s impossible, I’ll put it as nailed-on impossible now.”

City look like they won’t be losing any time soon based on their current form, it would come as no surprise if they finished at the top of the summit at the end of the season.