It has been a strange season for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues have had some highs and a lot of lows this season.

They have struggled to score goals and struggled to defend throughout this season, resulting in their poor performances.

They are currently seventh in the Premier League, two points behind of Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

At one stage, it looked like the Blues would find it impossible to qualify for Europe but their recent form has turnaround their season to some extent.

They have performed reasonably well in cup competitions this season, having reached the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup semifinal.

But their league form should concern the club owners to make changes to the squad in the summer.

Football pundit Paul Merson has discussed what the Blues should be doing in the transfer window next month.

Merson has identified two positions that he feels need to be addressed by the club in the transfer window.

In his column on Sky Sports, Merson wrote:

“Chelsea haven’t been consistent enough… They’re doing well at the moment, fair play, and they’re right in the race for Europe. They’ve got into a final, a semi-final… and it could turn out to still be not a bad season.

“But they’ll have to go and buy players, and not sit and think that they got it right all along. No, they haven’t. They’re miles off Man City and Arsenal. You’ve got to look at the all-round picture… They probably need an experienced centre-half to take Thiago Silva’s place, and they could do with another centre-forward too.”

Not many fans would disagree with Merson’s assessment about the Blues.

Even though Jackson has shown some flashes of brilliance, his failure to score from simple chances have cost the Blues a lot this season.

Chelsea need a striker and a defender

They need a prolific striker up front, someone like Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who they are interested in signing.

They have created chances through their midfield but failed to finish them on a regular basis.

Silva is set to leave the club at the end of the season and his presence would be missed on and off the pitch.

His experience and leadership qualities helped the Blues in tough situations and they would need someone of similar quality and caliber to address their defensive woes.