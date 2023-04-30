29-year-old fan tragically killed in incident outside the stadium on Saturday following mass crush

Tragedy struck the Stade Mohammed V in Morocco on Saturday, as a fan lost her life in a crush outside the stadium before the CAF Champions League quarter-final match between Raja CA and Al-Ahly.

The victim, a 29-year-old supporter named Noura, died despite receiving medical attention.

According to The Guardian, thousands of fans gathered outside the stadium for the high-profile match attempted to enter the stadium, triggering a mass crush. An investigation into the incident has been launched by the local authorities.

The Moroccan side Raja CA issued an official statement extending their deepest condolences to the family of the deceased fan on behalf of the club president, Aziz El Badrawy.

The statement read:

“Aziz El Badrawy, President of Al-Raja Club Athletic, in his name and on behalf of all members of the club, extends his deepest condolences to the family of the fan, Noura, who passed away before our team’s match against Al-Ahly.”

This was not the only game in the CAF Champions League to experience such crown trouble. In the quarter-final game between Esperance and Algeria’s JS Kabylie in Tunis, a 40-minute delay during the second half resulted from crowd trouble. Algerian fans also claimed that they faced unwarranted attacks from security forces, causing further unrest.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of crowd management and safety measures at football matches. It is essential that clubs and authorities take every precaution to ensure the safety of fans attending these events.

Our thoughts are with Noura’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.