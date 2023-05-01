(Video) Leeds United players ignore young fan on way out of hotel

Watch the heartbreaking moment a young fan is ignored by the Leeds United players as he attempts to greet them on their way out of their hotel.
This is the second time a video like this has been released in the past month after Arsenal players were filmed showing minimal interest in a young girl with a shirt she wanted signing and now, a Leeds supporter has seen his dreams of a greeting from some of his favourite players dashed whilst the first team squad left their hotel.
@igrattan on Twitter caught the moment on video as the young boy dressed in a full Leeds kit gave a few waves to the players as they left their hotel following their 4-1 loss to Bournemouth yesterday.
However, he didn’t get much in return as all of the first-team squad kept their heads down on their phones as they left the hotel.
It got worse though, as a security guard then stood directly in front of the boy as he ushered the last couple of players out of the venue.
Despite their heavy loss, the least the players could have done was give him a wave back or a high-five back in return but it looks like the fan will have to wait a little while longer to have a moment to remember with the players.