Arsenal predicted line up to take on Chelsea: One possible change to Arteta’s attack

Arsenal are back in action tonight as they take on Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners beat the Blues 1-0 at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season, and they could really do with three points again tonight after a major dip in form during April.

Arsenal are no longer in control in the Premier League title race, having drawn three games in a row against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton before losing 4-1 to Manchester City last week.

Mikel Arteta will probably largely stick with the team that’s played in recent weeks due to a lack of depth in defence in particular while William Saliba is injured.

However, could we finally see Leandro Trossard return to the starting XI? The January signing from Brighton has been rather unlucky not to feature more, and there’s surely an argument to be made for bringing him back in and giving Gabriel Jesus a bit of a rest.

See below for our predicted Arsenal line up in full…

Can this line up get Arsenal back to winning ways against an out-of-form Chelsea side? Should Arteta make even more changes after the team’s poor recent form? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!