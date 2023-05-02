Arsenal predicted line up to take on Chelsea: One possible change to Arteta’s attack

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Arsenal are back in action tonight as they take on Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners beat the Blues 1-0 at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season, and they could really do with three points again tonight after a major dip in form during April.

Arsenal are no longer in control in the Premier League title race, having drawn three games in a row against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton before losing 4-1 to Manchester City last week.

Mikel Arteta will probably largely stick with the team that’s played in recent weeks due to a lack of depth in defence in particular while William Saliba is injured.

However, could we finally see Leandro Trossard return to the starting XI? The January signing from Brighton has been rather unlucky not to feature more, and there’s surely an argument to be made for bringing him back in and giving Gabriel Jesus a bit of a rest.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham rival Arsenal for transfer of Premier League star in deal that could benefit Chelsea
Another key figure looks set to follow Javi Gracia out of Leeds United
Report: Man Utd could swoop in for 26 y/o PL ace this summer

See below for our predicted Arsenal line up in full…

Can this line up get Arsenal back to winning ways against an out-of-form Chelsea side? Should Arteta make even more changes after the team’s poor recent form? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

More Stories Aaron Ramsdale Ben White Bukayo Saka Gabriel Jesus Gabriel Magalhaes Gabriel Martinelli Granit Xhaka Leandro Trossard Martin Odegaard Mikel Arteta Oleksandr Zinchenko Rob Holding Thomas Partey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.