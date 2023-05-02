Chelsea return to Premier League action following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford as they take on London rivals Arsenal.

The Blues will be looking to derail the Gunners’ chances of securing the league title, there would be no better place to do it than on their own turf.

Chelsea were defeated 1-0 earlier in the season by Arsenal, so they’ll be looking for revenge and turn around their dismal run of form.

We suspect that Frank Lampard could make a number of changes to his squad. Firstly, we predict Benoit Badiashile to join the three centre-backs and replace Trevor Chalobah.

N’Golo Kane will partner Enzo Fernandez in midfield and the wing-backs are unchanged. In our front three we’ve decided to go for Joao Felix down the middle, with Raheem Sterling keeping his place in the team.

However, we’ve gone for Mykalio Mudryk to play out on the left, we feel Lampard could play him from the start as he looks to make a big statement against the team he was linked with in January.

See below for our predicted Arsenal line up in full…