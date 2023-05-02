Aberdeen want to sign Liverpool’s Leighton Clarkson on a permanent deal, but both Celtic and Rangers have also joined the race.

That’s according to Football Insider who’ve reported that Clarkson’s displays in the Scottish Premiership have caught the eyes of both the Hoops and the Gers, with Michael Beale in particular being an admirer of the midfielder.

The Dons signed the 21-year-old last summer from the Reds on a season-long loan, in 29 league appearances he’s scored four goals and delivered seven assists.

With a return like that in his first Scottish Premiership season, it’s no wonder why Aberdeen and the two Glasgow clubs want to sign Clarkson permanently.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has raved about him in the past describing him as “one of the biggest talents” at the club back in 2021. Klopp also described the Englishman as “very talented”, as quoted by Metro.

Considering the stature of both Celtic and Rangers, it could prove a challenge for Aberdeen to acquire Clarkson. However, they should do all they can as he’s certainly made an impact for them this season at such a young age.