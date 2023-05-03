“I was very shocked” – Former Chelsea star slams players as he spots them arguing on the bench at Arsenal

Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has hit out at what he saw from the Blues in their 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Frank Lampard’s side’s awful run of form continued, with Arsenal enjoying a comfortable victory as they went in 3-0 up at half time.

Petit admits he was shocked at the attitude of Chelsea’s players, who he says he saw arguing on the bench, with a worrying lack of unity in the team.

“I was quite close to the Chelsea bench and I saw some of the players having arguments between them, in the second half especially,” he told Premier League Productions, as quoted by talkSPORT.

“I was very shocked in the first half by the attitude of the players, the body language, no response, no pride, no unity, no friendship.

“I was thinking you could put 20 managers on the bench and it won’t change anything at all at the moment. They need to clear something in the dressing room first and then think about the manager afterwards.

“You can put the best manager on the bench now and he doesn’t get the right answer, there are too many players.

“It’s a mess and it was embarrassing to watch Chelsea in the first half and I feel sorry for the fans.”

The Frenchman will surely not be the only one concerned with how bad Chelsea look at the moment, with this expensively-assembled squad sitting 12th in the Premier League table and not yet mathematically safe from relegation.

Graham Potter was recently sacked, with Lampard brought in as interim manager and possibly making things even worse, with the team now on a run of six consecutive defeats.

For Lampard, it’s now ten defeats in a row for him as a manager, in spells in charge of both Chelsea and Everton this season.