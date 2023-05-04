Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United would likely have the financial edge over Paris Saint-Germain in any potential transfer battle for Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

The 23-year-old has shown himself to be a top talent in Ligue 1 in recent times, and CaughtOffside columnist Jonathan Johnson has weighed in on his future as he expects a lot of interest in him in the next transfer window.

Todibo looks like he could be a good fit for clubs like Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle, with Johnson explaining that these names could be ahead of PSG in the running to sign the former Barcelona youngster due to the current financial issues at the Parc des Princes.

Although Todibo struggled in a spell at Barca earlier in his career, he’s improved a great deal in recent times and now looks ready for a big move to the Premier League, though Johnson also believes he could do well to stay in Ligue 1 for a bit longer instead of rushing into a big move that could harm his prospects with the French national team.

“Jean-Clair Todibo is definitely a player attracting a lot of interest ahead of the summer transfer window. Let’s not forget, the Nice defender moved to Barcelona at a very young age, so he’s already got some experience of playing at the elite level, and he’s since moved away and developed his game, and he’s come on leaps and bounds since joining Nice,” Johnson explained.

“Todibo is wanted inside and outside of France, he’s been of interest to PSG and I think he’s someone they’ll continue to look at, though he’d come with quite a hefty price tag. I think the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle, his admirers from the Premier League, would probably have an advantage there.

“Equally, I think any interested club would be in quite a powerful negotiating position given that Nice are unlikely to have any European football next season. Their star names like Todibo and Khephren Thuram are wanted by a lot of top teams and it’ll be very difficult for Nice to persuade those players to pledge their future to the team.

“I certainly expect interest in Todibo to grow between now and the end of the season, and he’d be a good fit for a number of Premier League clubs. I think with the view of him looking to break into the French national team, he would benefit from maybe staying in Ligue 1 for a bit longer – he’s taken a bit of time to develop but he’s really coming along now and is starting to look more like the finished product at an elite level, so it’s perhaps slightly too early for him to make the jump to a top, top Premier League team, though that won’t stop them sniffing around this summer.”