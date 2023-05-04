West Ham will have to pay £30 million for Declan Rice replacement

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old England international is reportedly hoping to join the club in the Champions League.

The Hammers will have to bring in a quality replacement for him in the summer and they have identified Djibril Sow as a potential alternative. The Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder has done well in the Bundesliga and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Hammers.

A report from Football Insider claims that the midfielder will cost £30 million and West Ham certainly have the financial resources to pay up. Furthermore, the sale of Rice is likely to bring in a significant cash influx and they should be able to afford the Swiss international midfielder.

Sow can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a central midfielder. He will add defensive cover, physicality and composure in the middle of the park.

However, West Ham must ensure that they stay in the top flight next season. They are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League. The 26-year-old Swiss international is unlikely to join the club in the second division.

Sow has proven his quality in the Bundesliga and he will feel that this is the right time for him to take the next step in his career.

The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League will be an attractive option for the player and he is likely to be tempted to join West Ham.