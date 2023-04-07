Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow.

The 26-year-old midfielder will enter the final year of his contract with the German club in the summer and he has refused to sign an extension with them.

A report from the Mirror claims that Arsenal are now stepping up efforts to sign the 26-year-old during the summer transfer window and the player is set to cost around £13 million.

Sow can operate as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for the Gunners who are looking to bring in a reliable partner for Thomas Partey.

Partey has been outstanding for Arsenal this season but the Gunners are lacking in depth when it comes to an alternative to him. So could partner the 29-year-old Arsenal midfielder in the middle of the park next season and he could replace him on the side from time to time.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be playing in the Champions League next season and they need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts.

The 26-year-old midfielder is likely to be tempted to move to Arsenal if the Gunners come forward with a concrete proposal.

They are well-placed to win the league title and they will be competing in the Champions League next season. Arsenal will be an attractive destination during the summer transfer window.

A move to the north London club would be a major step up in the 26-year-old’s career and he will be determined to prove his qualities in the Premier League now.