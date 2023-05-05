Exclusive: Stan Collymore gives his relegation predictions

The Premier League is reaching its dramatic climax.

There are just four games left to play and although the title remains open, as well as the race for European qualification, the bottom of the table is arguably the most intriguing.

With just 10 points separating six teams, any three of a handful of clubs could be relegated to the Championship next season, and with the fixtures coming thick and fast, and several of the sides in the mix set to play each other, the league’s run-in is shaping up to be one of the most exciting and dramatic in recent seasons.

Southampton currently sit rock-bottom on just 24 points but with their next game scheduled to be against 18th-placed Nottingham Forest, next Monday’s game at the City Ground could decide at least one of the team’s top-flight fate.

Other contenders to go down include Sean Dyche’s Everton, who occupy the 19th spot after securing 29 points from 34 games, Leeds United, who haven’t won in their last five games, 16th-placed and 2015-16 champions Leicester City, and David Moyes’ West Ham, who sit 15th on 34 points.

And giving his end-of-season predictions for which three clubs will be demoted to England’s second-tier, former Nottingham Forest attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore tipped his old club to be one who narrowly escapes the drop.

“Southampton look doomed – I think they’re probably most people’s first pick, so no surprises there,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“Everton’s remaining fixtures look really, really tough, so they’re my second pick and purely because Nottingham Forest have a couple more winnable games on paper than Leeds United do, I am going to make the Whites my third pick.”

