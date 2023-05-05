Spurs ‘pushing more and more’ to appoint 35-year-old manager

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur are doing all they can to appoint Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who claims the Lilywhites are ‘pushing more and more’ to bring the highly-rated German to England’s capital in time for next season.

Having made the decision to part ways with Antonio Conte earlier this year, Spurs have been left to navigate the remainder of the season with interim managers in place.

More Stories / Latest News
Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea to sign Serie A forward this summer
Eddie Howe says soon-to-be out of contract Newcastle defender has ‘future’ at club
Gary Neville slams “disgusting” Chelsea following defeat to Arsenal

Christian Stellini stepped up to replace Conte but with results continuing to nosedive the Italian was sent packing with former player Ryan Mason taking his place, and although the Englishman has got a better tune out of his struggling squad, he is not expected to remain in the same position beyond this season.

Consequently, talks to hire a new permanent manager are underway with former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann seemingly the leading candidate.

Whether or not chairman Daniel Levy can convince the 35-year-old to take the job will largely depend on other decisions, such as which individual will replace recently resigned managing director Fabio Paratici and how much money there will be to spend in the coming transfer windows.

More Stories Julian Nagelsmann

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.