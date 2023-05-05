Spurs ‘pushing more and more’ to appoint 35-year-old manager

Tottenham Hotspur are doing all they can to appoint Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who claims the Lilywhites are ‘pushing more and more’ to bring the highly-rated German to England’s capital in time for next season.

❗️News #Nagelsmann: Tottenham/Levy pushing more and more! Further talks took place in the last days. #COYS are a serious option for him. His opinion: Big club! Big potential! ➡️ But he wants to know exactly: How much power does he get in transfers? And it’s still unclear who… pic.twitter.com/FseNPAB8xu — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 5, 2023

Having made the decision to part ways with Antonio Conte earlier this year, Spurs have been left to navigate the remainder of the season with interim managers in place.

Christian Stellini stepped up to replace Conte but with results continuing to nosedive the Italian was sent packing with former player Ryan Mason taking his place, and although the Englishman has got a better tune out of his struggling squad, he is not expected to remain in the same position beyond this season.

Consequently, talks to hire a new permanent manager are underway with former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann seemingly the leading candidate.

Whether or not chairman Daniel Levy can convince the 35-year-old to take the job will largely depend on other decisions, such as which individual will replace recently resigned managing director Fabio Paratici and how much money there will be to spend in the coming transfer windows.