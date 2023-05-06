Newcastle defender wants out of the club this summer

For all of the positivity surrounding Newcastle United this season, not everyone at the club is happy with their lot at St. James’ Park.

Supporters will surely be delighted with the fare that Eddie Howe and his players have served up during the 2022/23 campaign, and the majority of players that have been developed under Howe’s expert stewardship may well think the same.

The football that the Magpies have played throughout the season has been a joy to watch, and as the season has gone on and players have got more used to each other’s movements, you can sense the enjoyment from within the group.

Front foot, aggressive football with swift accurate passing as its signature is about as far removed as Steve Bruce’s turgid fare as it’s possible to be.

Back in 2021, Bruce had a major training ground bust up with Matt Ritchie which was picked up by virtually every media outlet, including talkSPORT.

The winger turned defender is still at the club, surviving his former manager but not really making a dent in Howe’s plans.

More Stories / Latest News Christian Falk’s Fact Files – Inside the Bellingham deal, Tuchel’s double Chelsea swoop, Bayern’s preferred striker target & more Newcastle line up move for Man United free agent midfielder Ex-Chelsea star says attacker’s ‘nuclear bomb’ decision has caused Blues’ problems

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Football Insider report that sources indicate that the 33-year-old wants to leave the club.

That’s no real surprise given that, as WhoScored detail, he has only made seven sub appearances in the English top-flight throughout the current season, and a total of 126 minutes in all competitions.