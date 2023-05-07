Watch Martin Odegaard fire Arsenal in front vs Newcastle in what has been an entertaining start so far at St. James’ Park.

Moments before, VAR overturned a Newcastle penalty after Chris Kavanagh went to the screen to revert his decision of what he thought was a handball, and Arsenal kept their heads to go in front through Odegaard.

The Norwegian collected a pass from Jorginho 30 yards out from goal and he had all the time in the world to fire his effort into the bottom right corner.

GOAL | Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal | Odegaardpic.twitter.com/oo9kdFt8mD — VAR Tático (@vartatico) May 7, 2023

A great start for the Gunners, can Newcastle respond?