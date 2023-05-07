(Video) Martin Odegaard puts Arsenal in front vs Newcastle

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Watch Martin Odegaard fire Arsenal in front vs Newcastle in what has been an entertaining start so far at St. James’ Park.

Moments before, VAR overturned a Newcastle penalty after Chris Kavanagh went to the screen to revert his decision of what he thought was a handball, and Arsenal kept their heads to go in front through Odegaard.

The Norwegian collected a pass from Jorginho 30 yards out from goal and he had all the time in the world to fire his effort into the bottom right corner.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle vs Arsenal team news: One change for both sides
Jamie O’Hara thinks England midfielder will join Tottenham this summer
Noni Madueke receives plaudits from two former players after impressive showing vs Bornemouth

A great start for the Gunners, can Newcastle respond?

 

More Stories Martin Odegaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.