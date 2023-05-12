The Todd Boehly regime at Chelsea is looking to bring a significant change to the way the club goes about loaning out its players.

According to the Evening Standard, Sporting Directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart (who were appointed by Boehly) will only allow overseas loan moves to occur if they feel the player in question could be a potential future first-team prospect.

Last season, the Blues loaned out 22 players. Players like Matt Miazga, Michy Batshuayi and Kenedy were sent on loans abroad.

The change in approach certainly makes a lot of sense, it will mean the club is focusing more on a select group of prospects as opposed to dozens and dozens of them.

However, the previous strategy meant that Chelsea was able to generate a lot of sales from those players who didn’t end up making it.

So if that is to change, then Boehly must find other sources of income so that he’s still able to bring a lot of cash into the club.

With European football probably off the cards next season, that’s already a big source of income lost from TV rights deals.