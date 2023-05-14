Video: Gael Clichy scores stunning long-range goal as he spots the opposition goalkeeper off his line

Former Arsenal and Manchester City left-back Gael Clichy scored a stunning long-range strike for Servette.

Watch below as Clichy, who was never exactly a prolific scorer during his time at Arsenal or Man City, produced a moment of real quality as he spotted the opposition goalkeeper off his line and executed the short perfectly…

Clichy, 37, was part of that famous Arsenal Invincibles side, and also won titles during his time at City, though he’s become something of a forgotten man in recent years.

There were surely many fans who didn’t even know Clichy was still playing, and yet here he is with a goal of the season contender!

