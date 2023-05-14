Former Arsenal and Manchester City left-back Gael Clichy scored a stunning long-range strike for Servette.

Watch below as Clichy, who was never exactly a prolific scorer during his time at Arsenal or Man City, produced a moment of real quality as he spotted the opposition goalkeeper off his line and executed the short perfectly…

L'incroyable but de @Gaelclichy22 du milieu de terrain face au @FCSion ? ? ?Le résumé du carton servettien lors du #DerbyDuRhône est à retrouver ici ?https://t.co/UQ0voym2L1#NotreVilleNotreClub pic.twitter.com/XivSXCAx3p — Servette FC (@ServetteFC) May 13, 2023

Clichy, 37, was part of that famous Arsenal Invincibles side, and also won titles during his time at City, though he’s become something of a forgotten man in recent years.

There were surely many fans who didn’t even know Clichy was still playing, and yet here he is with a goal of the season contender!