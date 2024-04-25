Manchester City are in full control of proceedings at the Amex stadium against Brighton and Hove Albion, boasting a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Kevin De Bruyne put Pep Guardiola’s side in the lead with a spectacular diving header. But there was nothing spectacular about Phil Foden’s first goal of the night as his poor free-kick effort cannoned off the wall and found its way into the back of the net.

However, former City left-back Gael Clichy has questioned why the officials even gave the free-kick.

Should Manchester City have even been given a free-kick for Phil Foden’s first goal at Brighton?

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, Clichy stated “it’s the wrong call from the Ref”.

"It's the wrong call from the Ref…" ? Gaël Clichy on Phil Foden's milestone goal for Manchester City ? pic.twitter.com/ZYJpq5LsnR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 25, 2024

As you can see from the replays there was minimal contact, if any at all. It’s certainly not a dive either from Foden; he looks like he loses his footing and slips.

Despite getting help from large elements of fortune with the free-kick decision and then the deflection, Foden won’t care as he earned his 15th goal of the Premier League campaign. And eight minutes later he added a 16th when he pounced on some terrible playing out from the back from Brighton.

Manchester City are now in a strong position to win yet another Premier League title – the Citizens are one point behind league leaders Arsenal and they possess a game in hand on the Gunners.

Meanwhile, it looks a very long road back for Liverpool. After a rare defeat against Everton in midweek, Jurgen Klopp’s men are two points behind City and three behind Arsenal.