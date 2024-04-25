Officials in the spotlight again as pundit questions decision for Man City free-kick which Foden scores from

Manchester City
Manchester City are in full control of proceedings at the Amex stadium against Brighton and Hove Albion, boasting a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Kevin De Bruyne put Pep Guardiola’s side in the lead with a spectacular diving header. But there was nothing spectacular about Phil Foden’s first goal of the night as his poor free-kick effort cannoned off the wall and found its way into the back of the net.

However, former City left-back Gael Clichy has questioned why the officials even gave the free-kick.

Manchester City players celebrate Phil Foden’s first goal of the evening against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Should Manchester City have even been given a free-kick for Phil Foden’s first goal at Brighton?

Speaking as a pundit on Sky Sports, Clichy stated “it’s the wrong call from the Ref”.

As you can see from the replays there was minimal contact, if any at all. It’s certainly not a dive either from Foden; he looks like he loses his footing and slips.

Despite getting help from large elements of fortune with the free-kick decision and then the deflection, Foden won’t care as he earned his 15th goal of the Premier League campaign. And eight minutes later he added a 16th when he pounced on some terrible playing out from the back from Brighton.

Manchester City are now in a strong position to win yet another Premier League title – the Citizens are one point behind league leaders Arsenal and they possess a game in hand on the Gunners.

Meanwhile, it looks a very long road back for Liverpool. After a rare defeat against Everton in midweek, Jurgen Klopp’s men are two points behind City and three behind Arsenal.

