Sir Alex Ferguson’s incredible Champions League record is toppled by Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti

At half-time of their Champions League semi-final second-leg against Man City, Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti had little to celebrate given they were 2-0 down.

The Italian clearly had no answer to the onslaught from Pep Guardiola’s side, and sat on the bench stroking his chin and looking shellshocked.

Things could’ve been a lot worse for Los Blancos too. Were it not for two important saves from Thibaut Courtois, one of which was world class, Ancelotti might’ve been looking at a scoreline that his side would never come back from in the second half.

As it is, they’re in with a chance at the time of writing, however unlikely that seems.

Regardless of the final result, Ancelotti can be proud of one fact even if he ends up not feeling like celebrating it.

According to the official UEFA website, the game against Man City was Ancelotti’s 191st in the Champions League, which is one more than previous record holder, Sir Alex Ferguson.

More Stories / Latest News Ian Wright doesn’t think striker will want to stay at Chelsea beyond next season Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Graham Potter to be next manager of club with talks underway West Ham confirm timely return for duo ahead of Alkmaar test

The former Man United manager will still hold the record for most games managed in the competition with one club, though Ancelotti, were he to retain his position as Real manager for at least another season, can extend his record further.

His opposite number on Wednesday night, Pep Guardiola, has a way to go yet, with the UEFA website noting he has currently overseen 159 games in the premier European competition.