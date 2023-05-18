Club of Arsenal target want to offer player new deal in effort to stave off interest

PSV are said to be intent on offering Xavi Simons a new contract amid serious interest from Arsenal ahead of the summer.

This is according to Voetbal International, who say that PSV believe the performances of Simons this season mean he is deserving of a new deal.

The 20-year old Dutchman has 19 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season, sending shockwaves throughout the Eredivisie with his performances in his first campaign in Holland since arriving from PSG in the summer.

Simons’ former club PSG have a €12million buyback clause for him, according to VI

Arsenal’s links to Simons stem from the player’s change of agents, with him now being represented by Darren Dein, who is the son of former Gunners co-owner and vice-chairman David Dein.

Currently contracted to the Dutch side until 2027, a new extension for Simons could well see his new deal run into the next decade, but if he keeps performing like he has done this campaign, he could well be on the move next season or perhaps even this summer if more teams show an interest in him.

