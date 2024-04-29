Chelsea discuss potential move for 21-year-old Arsenal transfer target

Chelsea have reportedly been discussing loaned-out Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Xavi Simons internally as a potential transfer target for this summer.

The 21-year-old is a huge talent, having caught the eye on loan at RB Leipzig this season to also attract recent links with Arsenal, as per Bild, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Simons is now said to be on Chelsea’s radar, according to Simon Phillips, though it remains to be seen how realistic this move could be for the Blues.

It perhaps seems unlikely that PSG would want to sell the talented young Dutchman at this point, while if he were to leave the Parc des Princes he would surely prefer somewhere like Arsenal, where he’d be able to play Champions League football next season.

Xavi Simons transfer: Chelsea could do with elite midfield signing

From a Chelsea point of view, however, it’s surely a no-brainer to try for someone of Simons’ calibre, as he looks like a player ready to make an impact straight away, whilst also surely being a signing for the long-term, who could flourish at the highest level in Europe for the next decade or more.

Chelsea have spent big money on top young players who are yet to really deliver, but someone like Simons has perhaps shown he’d be a safer bet, having already played a lot of football at the top level for one so young.

Arsenal also look like they need new signings in midfield, as Jorginho is nearing the end of his contract, while Thomas Partey is not getting any younger and has endured a difficult season with injuries limiting him to just 13 appearances in all competitions so far.

It would be great to see Simons in English football as he approaches his peak years, so it will be interesting to see how these links with the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal develop in the weeks and months ahead.