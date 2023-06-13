How Arteta blew away Declan Rice and his family with incredible list of promises at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly made a long list of incredible promises to Declan Rice as the Gunners lead the race to sign the West Ham United captain this summer.

The England international and his family were supposedly hugely impressed by Arsenal, with Arteta making some personal vows to Rice about his future role at the Emirates Stadium.

It seems that, in recognition of Rice looking set to become Arsenal’s club-record signing, Arteta has made it clear that the 24-year-old is a future captain and will have the team built around him.

As well as this starring role on the pitch, Rice would also be rewarded handsomely off it, with Arsenal ready to make him one of their highest earners…

?? “Been told that when Rice met Arteta, he was sold dream of being main man, potential captain in a few years with side built around him, inc making him one of the highest paid players. The family were said to be very impressed with Arsenal.” [Via – @ExWHUEmployee | Patreon]. — Dean James (@DeanJamesAFC) June 13, 2023

This shows how serious Arsenal are about this signing, and it would seemingly explain why Rice has been so convinced by the project.

Others like Manchester United, City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have also been linked with Rice but it makes sense that AFC’s huge efforts are being rewarded here.