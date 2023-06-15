Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea and Arsenal’s race for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is set to leave Brighton this summer and the race for the midfielder is heating up with Chelsea and Arsenal linked to the Ecuador star.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are leading the race for the Brighton star and are working hard on a deal. The transfer journalist states that talks have been taking place for weeks, but nothing has been agreed as of now.

Arsenal are also interested in Caicedo but their priorities lie with Declan Rice and Kai Havertz as the Gunners look to bring in the duo over the coming weeks.

Chelsea are working hard on Moisés Caicedo deal. Talks have been taking place for weeks. Nothing done yet. ??? #CFC It has always been Chelsea frontrunners despite rumours of Arsenal bid in the last weeks. Arsenal focus remains on Declan Rice and Havertz. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/x6ftpw3Qbd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2023

Both London clubs tried to sign the Brighton star in January but were not prepared to match the Seagulls’ valuation for the Ecuador star. The Premier League side wanted £100m for the 21-year-old mid-season and therefore, the deal did not materialise.

A deal would now cost less and more in the ballpark of what the two clubs are willing to pay for Caicedo.

The 21-year-old would be a quality signing for either club as he is already one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and if he continues to develop the way he has been, it is scary to think how good the Ecuadorian can be in his prime.