Chelsea spending doesn’t slow as €60m forward is confirmed

While it appears Chelsea were likely to ease off the spending this summer, a further €60m will exit the club in the direction of RB Leipzig, after the club confirmed the signing of Christopher Nkunku.

A deal for the French forward had been heavily reported earlier in the season, and what was an open secret has been confirmed. Chelsea have tied the 25-year-old down on a six-year-deal.

While they did not confirm a fee, Fabrizio Romano put the fee at close to €60m. Nkunku has been one of the most dangerous forwards in the Bundesliga for several seasons, contributing 35 goals in 36 games last season for Leipzig.

Chelsea have been lacking natural forward options, but Nkunku should go some way to solving that issue. Equally, Nkunku did not start off his career as a number nine, and perhaps is happy to move around the frontline. Chelsea are also rumoured to be interested in bringing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal, who looks to get in behind the defence as frequently as possible.