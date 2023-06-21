Video: Rio Ferdinand wants Man United to swoop for Real Madrid star

Former Man United centre-back, Rio Ferdinand, has never been short of an opinion or two, and he’s not been backwards in coming forwards to suggest that his old club should go after one Real Madrid star.

With Jude Bellingham recently having signed for Los Blancos, the Spanish giants now have a plethora of talent in their midfield, and that’s prompted Ferdinand, speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, to suggest that the Premier League outfit go after Aurelien Tchouameni.

More Stories / Latest News Video: “Get a new shirt” – Erling Haaland covers Man United badge on fan’s jersey Chelsea out of luck as Newcastle set to complete stunning €70m swoop for top target Man United join Liverpool in race for Champions League finalist worth €80m

There’s a valid reason why the former England star believes that the 23-year-old Frenchman could be available this summer too.

“In midfield, you know who I would go and get? I would go and try to get Tchouameni,” he said.

“He is going to be the one who doesn’t play, he is the odd man out at the minute. Massive improvement.”