Bundesliga club looking to lure Man United star to Germany with €15m offer

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing Hannibal Mejbri from Manchester United this summer as the youngster faces an uncertain future at the Premier League club.

Manchester Evening News are reporting that Dortmund are just one of a number of sides monitoring a possible deal for the 20-year-old as they look to pounce on the uncertainty around the midfielder.

The German side would be prepared to pay a fee in the region of €15million, which would include performance-related add-ons.

Seeing as Man United are not sure about Hannibal, it is not clear if the Premier League giants would entertain a permanent sale for the Tunisian international, and any summer exit could well be another loan move before a firm decision is made.

Hannibal spent last season on loan with Championship side Birmingham – where he played 41 matches – scoring one goal and assisting a further six.

If the 20-year-old faces an uncertain future at Man United, a move now may be best, rather than delaying the inevitable as many young players have at big success in Germany and have gone on to achieve incredible things.

At Hannibal’s age, game time at a good level is everything in order to develop, and a move to Dortmund could provide just that.