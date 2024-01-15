Manchester United U-turned on key transfer decision after intervention from INEOS

Manchester United decided late on to include a buy-back clause for Hannibal Mejbri after all, with the young midfielder set to join Sevilla.

The Tunisia international is on his way to the Spanish side on an initial loan deal, but there is also the option for them to sign him permanently at the end of it, and if they do take up that decision, it would then be possible for Man Utd to re-sign him at some point for a fee of £32million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

See below for details as Romano confirmed this to The United Stand, with INEOS thought to have been key to this decision…

Mejbri looks a fine prospect for the future, even if playing time at Old Trafford has been hard to come by, so this seems like a sensible move in case he ends up improving a lot during his time in La Liga.

Even if it’s too early for the 20-year-old to be playing regularly for a club like United now, he might one day be good enough to be a regular starter for a top club like that.