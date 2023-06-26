Fabrizio Romano expecting PSG to ‘try again’ for ‘dream’ Man City star

Bernardo Silva has not decided where he wants to play his football next season.

Silva, 28, has just two years left on his contract with Man City, and after playing a big role in the Cityzens lifting a remarkable treble last season, the Portuguese winger is understandably attracting the interest of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, as well as Saudi Arabia’s uber-wealthy Pro League.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Bernardo Silva to PSG?

Pep Guardiola will be reluctant to see the 28-year-old depart. though, especially after losing Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona on a free transfer earlier this month, but according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, a decision over the winger’s future has yet to be made.

“It’s true there is strong interest from Saudi for Bernardo Silva,” Romano said on Monday’s Debrief podcast.

“That is absolutely true, but what I can say is that as of today, Bernardo has not decided anything. He wants to decide together with his family because he has a possibility, a very strong possibility, with Paris Saint-Germain.”

Going on to explain how highly Man City’s number 20 is rated by the French champions, Romano added: “PSG have an excellent relationship with the player’s camp and they dream of Bernardo Silva.

“He’s one of the top targets for Paris Saint-Germain director Luis Campos this summer so he is one of the players at the top of the list. I am sure they will try and try again in the next weeks.”

During his six years at the Etihad, Silva, who also has 82 international caps to his name, has directly contributed to 114 goals in 306 games in all competitions.