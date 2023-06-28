Chelsea set to ‘attack’ negotiations with Brighton for Moises Caicedo

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to open talks with Brighton and Hove Albion for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Blues will now ‘attack’ a deal to bring Caicedo to Stamford Bridge.

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea are set to open talks with Brighton for Moisés Caicedo as negotiations between clubs starting within 24/48h. 🚨🔵🇪🇨 #CFC Personal terms, not as issue — now Chelsea prepared to ‘attack’ the deal. Never easy or fast negotiations with Brighton. Chelsea, on it. pic.twitter.com/7v9cPjVYyS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2023

Brighton’s highly talented Ecuadorian midfielder has caught the attention of several top clubs across Europe with his impressive performances.

And Chelsea, known for their relentless transfer dealings, obviously see the 21-year-old as a promising addition to their squad.

The negotiations between the two clubs are expected to commence within the next day or two as Todd Boehly aims to secure the services of the South American.

Valued at a whopping £75m (TM), it is unlikely the Seagulls will part with the midfielder for less so talks between the two clubs are set to go on for some time.

During his two years at Brighton, Caicedo, who has up to eight years left on his deal, has scored two goals and provided three assists in 53 games in all competitions.