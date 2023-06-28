(Video) Man United set to rival Chelsea for Moises Caicedo

Manchester United are expected to rival Chelsea and approach Brighton and Hove Albion for Moises Caicedo.

It’s no secret – the Red Devils are in the summer market for at least one new midfielder.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount emerged as a top target earlier in the window but failure to progress and reach an agreement over the Englishman’s fee has led to United sounding out possible alternatives.

And according to Sky Sports News, Erik Ten Hag’s side will ‘formally approach’ the Seagulls in the coming days with a view to learning more about the possibility of signing their highly-rated Ecuadorian.

A recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano earlier on Wednesday suggested that Todd Boehly’s Blues are preparing to ‘attack’ a possible deal to bring Caicedo to Stamford Bridge.

