Medical today: Tottenham edge closer to finalising £40million transfer

Tottenham are reportedly edging closer to completing the transfer of Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison.

The England international is set to undergo a medical with Spurs today ahead of what is expected to be a £40m switch from Leicester to north London, according to the Evening Standard.

Maddison has had a fine career at Leicester, but it’s no surprise that he’s now set to leave the King Power Stadium to move back to the Premier League after the Foxes’ surprise relegation to the Championship.

Maddison is undoubtedly good enough to be playing at the very highest level, and in a way it’s surprising that Tottenham are now in pole position ahead of clubs playing in the Champions League.

Newcastle were also recently linked with Maddison by CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, but it seems Spurs have moved quicker for the 26-year-old.

All in all, this looks like an exciting piece of business for THFC as they hope to kick-start a new era under new manager Ange Postecoglou.