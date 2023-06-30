Chelsea are looking to complete the signing of Moises Caicedo before the transfer window closes.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Chelsea are now in the final stages of negotiations with Brighton and Hove Albion for the 21-year-old midfielder. Chelsea have agreed to pay £75 million for the player and the two clubs are now working out the add-ons before the deal can be finalised.

The Ecuador international has been linked with a move away from Brighton this summer and clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on him as well.

However, it seems that Chelsea are now front runners to secure his services.

The Blues need to bring in midfield reinforcements, especially after the departures of N’Golo Kanté and Mateo Kovačić.

Mauricio Pochettino will have to bring in a reliable partner for Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo certainly fits the profile. The 21-year-old could be the ideal partner for the Argentine international, and he could be a quality replacement for Kante as well.

?? Moises #Caicedo, the talks between #Chelsea and #Brighton are entering in the final stage. ? Understand the 2 clubs agreed the fixed amount of the transfer (~£75m) and now they are discussing the add-ons. ? Moises is keen to join #CFC and he’s pushing for the move. ?? https://t.co/5845Pp9e5i pic.twitter.com/smUT9mEjf6 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) June 30, 2023

The Brighton midfielder is exceptional when it comes to winning the ball back and retaining possession. He will also add technical ability, agility and flair in the middle of the park.

The Brighton midfielder has established himself as one of the most promising young talents in the Premier League, and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. Mauricio Pochettino has done well to nurture talented young players in the past and he could help the 21-year-old fulfil his world-class potential.