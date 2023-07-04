How Arsenal are paying Declan Rice’s £105m fee to West Ham across 24 months

Arsenal are closing in on their main summer target as the Gunners’ move for West Ham’s Declan Rice is nearing completion with just an agreement over add-on fees and a medical left to be ticked off.

The England international will set Arsenal back a huge £105m and the Guardian are reporting that that fee will be paid in three instalments to the Hammers over 24 months.

Keeping the payment structure on a tight schedule will help West Ham’s financial position as the London club were placed on Uefa’s Financial Fair Play watchlist last September. West Ham were angling for the £100m to be paid by the end of 2024 but it is understood that a compromise has been reached on the summer of 2025 as the date for the final payment.

The report states that Arsenal wanted to spread the cost of the guaranteed £100m payment over five years but have been forced to bring the number of instalments down in order to bring Mikel Arteta’s top summer target to the Emirates Stadium ahead of the new campaign.

Rice’s move to Arsenal is expected to be completed very soon as talks over the nature of the add-ons are ongoing. The midfielder is expected to undergo a medical ahead of joining Arsenal this week in what will be a huge signing for the Gunners.

Arteta is looking to go one step further next season and see Rice as a major part in trying to take the Premier League title away from Man City.