Sky Sports’ clear-out continues: Broadcasting legend quits after 30-year-long career

In an attempt to reinvent the network, as well as promote more diversity, Sky Sports have recently undergone several high-profile staffing changes.

Much-loved presenter Jeff Stelling and legendary commentator Martin Tyler have both recently parted ways with the network, and now, according to the Daily Mail, touchline broadcaster Geoff Shreeves is set to follow.

Geoff Shreeves QUITS Sky Sports ?? Sky's clear out continues ?? pic.twitter.com/YotK1gGN1q — Mail Sport (@MailSport) July 4, 2023

It has been reported that Shreeves, 58, who has worked as a live football presenter for over 30 years, will not be continuing his duties at Sky Sports, and will instead embark on a new challenge ahead of next season.