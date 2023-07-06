Bruno Fernandes shares eight-word reaction to Mason Mount signing on Instagram

Manchester United completed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea yesterday.

The 24-year-old midfielder completed his big-money move to Old Trafford and he has signed a five-year contract with the club until the summer of 2028.

Mount has been handed the legendary number seven shirt at Manchester United and he will be expected to hit the ground running next season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has shared his reaction to the arrival of the former Chelsea midfielder on social media.

His post on Instagram read: “Why did you take so long to sign”.

Bruno Fernandes on Instagram ? pic.twitter.com/XX9mYVkF0C — utdreport (@utdreport) July 5, 2023

Mount had an underwhelming campaign with Chelsea last season and he will be hoping to get back to his best once again.

There is no doubt that the 24-year-old is a proven performer in the Premier League and he could improve Manchester United going forward.

The former Chelsea star will help the team with his versatility as well. The 24-year-old can slot into a number of midfield roles and perform at a higher level.

It will be interesting to see if Erik ten Hag chooses to use him as the central midfielder or as the number ten. Mount can operate as a wide player as well. He will add creativity, vision and goals to the side.

He has been a key performer for Chelsea over the years and the Blues will certainly feel his absence next season. It will be interesting to see how the Stamford Bridge outfit cope with his departure.