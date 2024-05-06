Crystal Palace vs Man United confirmed team news: Mason Mount starts

Crystal Palace host Man United at Selhurst Park on Monday night with Erik ten Hag’s team looking to qualify for European football next season.

Wins for Newcastle and Chelsea over the weekend have dropped United down to eighth position in the Premier League table, which is not good enough to qualify for Europe. The Red Devils have a game in hand on their rivals but their remaining fixtures this season are tricky.

A win on Monday night is a must for Man United, especially having drawn 1-1 with Burnley at Old Trafford last time out.

Ten Hag has a lot of injury issues to deal with and the Dutch coach has made two changes from that match with the injured Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes being replaced by Jonny Evans and Mason Mount.

Confirmed Man United starting 11

As for Crystal Palace, Oliver Glasner’s team have been in good form of late as they are undefeated in their last four matches. The Eagles have nothing to play for this season but their Austrian coach will be using the remaining games to prepare for the next campaign.

Palace drew 1-1 with Fulham last time out in the Premier League and have made just one change from that game with Jordan Ayew coming out for the talented Eberechi Eze.

The return of the 25-year-old is a big boost for Glasner as the midfielder will play a key role in his gameplan for Man United.

Confirmed Crystal Palace starting 11